MARTIN, TN — A local college's faculty leadership has formally condemned two Tennessee laws as racist, but it happened behind closed doors.
We're told the University of Tennessee at Martin's Faculty Senate voted to essentially agree with the Student Government Association's February vote also condemning the laws, and that's not all.
I tried to record portions of the meeting on my phone. I was told I couldn't.
Then, when I pressed the Faculty Senate president on why I couldn’t record, he told me it was a closed meeting.
We pressed further, because it's a public institution, the Faculty Senate is funded with public dollars and students were in attendance.
That's when he called an executive session and we were told to leave.
We learned later that they did not go into executive session.
We were told by Director of University Relations Bud Grimes that media are not allowed to attend closed meetings and that the students who attended were invited.
Grimes told us he reached out to the school's attorney and said per Tennessee state law, the media is not allowed at a closed meeting.
We covered the Student Government Association’s meeting back in February.
The group People for Black History collected signatures, petitioning the SGA to condemn the laws as racist.
The SGA voted to do that and asked the Faculty Senate to take it up at its next meeting.
It didn't, instead tabling it until Tuesday.
The Tennessee laws in question are Senate Bill 623 and Senate Bill 2290. Both ban teachers from teaching certain concepts of race and racism in public schools and allow state leaders to withhold funding.
On March 13, the UTM student group, People for Black History, sent out a statement accusing the Faculty Senate of "siding with white supremacy" based on their decision to table the resolution to condemn the laws as racist.
That led to Tuesday's second Faculty Senate decision to censure that group's faculty advisor, Professor David Barber.
Grimes said this is a formal disapproval, and it will be on Barber's teaching record.
We reached out to Barber for comment but have not heard back.
Now keep in mind, Tuesday's vote, like the SGA's, is a symbolic gesture.
It does not change Tennessee law.