PADUCAH — Sept. 15 was the deadline for all Baptist Health Paducah employees to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Still, we do not know if everyone has received it yet. The hospital announced the vaccine mandate last month.
The hospital's deadline for employees who get the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to have both doses is Oct. 31. The Wednesday deadline for the first dose will leave enough time before getting the second dose.
Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty was not able to provide any number or statement on the vaccination status of the hospital’s employee population on Wednesday.
"All of our associates have ‘til the end of October to get vaccines, so I don't have a solid number to give you today," said Roty.
However, he said the hospital is tracking vaccinations.
"Well, we're asking them to upload into a software system that we have, and from there it goes into a data bank, so that's how we know,” he explained.
Roty said the vaccine is a condition of employment.
Chief Operating Officer Rick Goins said Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital does not have a vaccine mandate deadline yet.
"That deadline probably will be announced in the next few days, but we have not set that here in Paducah for us today, as well as figuring out how we're going to handle those that don't get vaccinated," said Goins. "One thing that I can tell you is that there is no intention to, for anyone to lose their job."
Both hospitals say they are not aware of any employees quitting because of vaccine mandates.
Goins repeated that the intention is not to terminate people. He said the hospital will find other ways to work with employees.
Baptist Health Paducah allowed employees to file for an exemption for religious or medical reasons. The deadline to request an exemption was Aug. 30.
The hospital says people have filed for the exemption, but it does not know how many.