PADUCAH — Ribs, pork and family fun. There's been a mix of reactions about how this year's Barbecue on the River turned out, but overall, vendors and businesses say Beautiful Paducah did a good job, considering it was their first time hosting one of the largest events in Paducah.
From a new organizer to a fresh space, vendors had to be flexible at this year's Barbecue on the River.
Jeff Parker, the owner of The Catering Company of Paducah, says the designated area was good.
"It was more spread out, we had more space," Parker says. "The location, you know, the flow of the traffic was even better."
Other vendors agree.
Danny Wood with River City Rib Ticklers says Beautiful Paducah tackled the challenge.
"Beautiful Paducah," Wood says. "I think they did an excellent job. They stepped up, and I think they'll be, they'll do a good job. It's just going to take time."
Local businesses acknowledge that sentiment.
Kevin Dowdy, the assistant general manager of Over Under, says Beautiful Paducah did a good job of communicating.
The restaurant benefited, too, pulling in customers from the event.
"I expected it to be super slow," Dowdy says. "It picked up, and we got really busy. I think people got tired of waiting in line."
But it wasn't all roses and butterflies. Parker has some changes in mind for next year.
"Wish list," said Parker. "Get rid of the dust. And I'm sure it's where we were located. We were on pavement, but I'm sure you get rid of the gravel."
Parker and Wood also each say blocking off parts of Broadway Street and the parking lot downtown was problematic. But, Parker says it makes sense.
"Parking could be better, but when you have 40,000 or 50,000 people show up all at one time downtown Paducah, you're going to have parking issues," Parker says.
We reached out to Whitney Ravellette Wallace, the executive director of Beautiful Paducah, via text, phone and direct message to the organization's Facebook page. We also went to one of her businesses.
We were told that Beautiful Paducah was taking a day of rest and was not able to comment at this time.
Wood says they ended up selling out of all of their items this year.
At Over Under, they experienced an estimated 5% to 10% increase in sales during the week of Barbecue on the River compared to a normal week of business.