PADUCAH — Wednesday was a long day of last minute preparations for vendors at Barbecue on the River. The event kicks off Thursday for its 28th year, following two years of off-the-river events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the booths are ready Wednesday, with the tables and chairs already set up for hungry customers. Now, the vendors can shift their focus to the food.
They tell me it’s a craft that must be done low and slow, so many are starting up their smokers and cookers. They say this is the easiest part of their preparations.
“We'll have ribs, pulled-pork barbecue,” says Gene Joiner, owner of Pork-N-Gene's, a barbecue business in Golconda, Illinois.
The menu goes on and on.
“Shoulders. We'll have all kinds of barbecue, but then we have a lot of sides. We'll have potato salad and coleslaw and Gene's beans,” Joiner says.
The reigning grand champion from 2019 says this year has been difficult, with higher costs across the board.
“It takes a lot of patience. It takes a lot of money. And it takes, well, you got to have a lot of willpower,” says Joiner.
It takes the same for St. Vincent de Paul to keep the doors to their helpline and food pantry open.
Since the December 2021 tornado outbreak, volunteer Lisa McGill has seen the need for assistance grow exponentially. The organization is building a bigger facility to accommodate the influx of people.
“It will allows us to have more merchandise, to have a bigger food bank area, so that instead of just helping McCracken County, we may be able to even expand out to some of the other surrounding counties,” McGill says.
It's their first fundraiser like this, and they've been working tirelessly to pull it off.
“They have been sorting through this merchandise for a couple of weeks now after it was donated. We started this morning setting up, and hopefully we'll have it all set up by the time we open in the morning,” says McGill. All proceeds will go to St. Vincent de Paul and other organizations focusing on tornado recovery, like Camp Graves.
Barbecue on the River begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. Both booths hope to be ready by then. They also hope they'll see a good turnout with cooler weather in the forecast.
This year's festival is hosting 30% fewer vendors than in previous years.
That's just one of the many changes visitors can expect.
You can view a full schedule for the weekend below.