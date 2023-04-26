PADUCAH — It's that time of year again! Quilters are in town for AQS QuiltWeek at the Paducah Convention Center. Registration is up this year from previous years by 5%.
Organizers say they're expecting to see more than 30,000 people this week. Tuesday morning, vendors were getting their booths all set up and in place. There are around 300 booths total.
All of the vendors were putting the finishing touches on their booths Tuesday. There is a booth for everyone. Some have sewing machines, bags to carry your quilting materials in and even beautiful fabrics for the quilters.
The vendors from all over the country are ready to show their best designs and products.
Kevin Colunch is a seasoned vendor. This is his 21st QuiltWeek.
"It still blows my mind year after year. People from all over the world come here. We've had people from other countries come to our store after the show's overwith, but you name the state and they come here. This is the main place to come if you're into quilting," he said.
He owns Ken's Sewing Center, four hours away in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.
Another vendor, Rose Cleach, comes from Scottsburg, Indiana. She owns Heart Creek Farm Creations. She's a puncher. This is her 10th AQS QuiltWeek. Her expectations are high.
"Very high.. Last year was a great year, and I'm hoping for the same this year," said Rose.
She has prepared 283 punching kits for this week. She will also be demonstrating her own new and old designs at her booth.
"I not only punch my samples, but I actually pack all my kits. I write my own direction sheets. I do everything in house," she said.
She has created new designs specifically for this week. Rose and Kevin each said this year's event will be a great time.
"Come to the show," Rose said. "You don't want to miss it."
All the vendors put the finishing touches on their booths Tuesday afternoon, so they will be ready to go on Wednesday morning. The doors will open at 9 a.m.