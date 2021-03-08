PADUCAH, KY -- After months of being closed due to the high number of local COVID-19 cases, the McCracken County Public Library is welcoming back its patrons.
The library closed in spring 2020, shortly after the pandemic started, but began offering curbside pickup in May. On June 12, the library reopened to the public, but closed again on Oct. 31 due to the increasing COVID-19 incidence rate in McCracken County. The county was a red zone, meaning its incidence rate was higher than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
On Monday, March 1, the library reopened again to the public because McCracken County is no longer in the red. As of March 6, the county was considered a yellow zone, with a COVID-19 incidence rate of 7.9 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
Interim Library Director Sarah McGowan said the plan is to keep the library open seven days a week, with slightly reduced hours.
"This is our first week open. We've all just been grinning the whole time because it's just so nice," said McGowan. "I mean, you get into this field because you like to work with people and help people."
Among the people who checked out books at the library on Saturday were Elizabeth Grimm and her children, 5-year-old Audrey and 8-year-old Eli.
"Very, very excited," said Audrey about visiting the library. "Because it's our first day back and we just are excited."
"We haven't been here in like, a year," Eli added.
"I teach preschool, so right there, I know the value of literacy for children," Elizabeth said.
While the library was closed to the public, Elizabeth still checked out books for her kids. But nothing beats going inside the building.
"We've been utilizing the curbside pickup service, which I've been selecting most of their books, which is fine. I definitely get their input," said Elizabeth. "However, it's a big deal for them to be able to come browse on their own, and choose what they like on their own."
Eli agreed.
"I know all of what's in here, and it's not in a tiny little phone," said Eli, referring to online checkout.
Although the McCracken County Public Library is now open to the public, safety measures are still in place to keep patrons safe. Masks are required, and there are extra masks available should patrons not have any. In addition, the building's capacity is limited, computers are spaced father apart, and each person is asked to use the computer up to two hours per day. Patrons who want to check out items are asked to keep their visit to one hour or less. To encourage faster visits, activity rooms - including the Quiet Reading Room, the Local and Family History Room, the meeting rooms and the children's play area - are temporarily closed.
To minimize person-to-person contact, patrons should return items at the book drop-off locations inside and outside the library. The items will then be quarantined for three days in enclosed bins.
Furthermore, all programs will continue to be virtual.
"There are a few things that we can't do right now. But I think (patrons will) still find the warmth, and the assistance, and friendly staff, and your fellow community members," said McGowan. "So it's a library that you'll recognize."
McGowan said curbside pickup is still available, and is expected to remain in place even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The McCracken County Public Library's new hours are:
Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m – 5 p.m.
Visit www.mclib.net for more information.