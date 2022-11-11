Communities across the Local 6 area are set to host Veterans Day events this Friday.
Here's a look at just some of the events honoring those who've served our nation's military. If you know of Veterans Day events or parades in the Local 6 area that aren't on this list yet, email the information to newstip@wpsdlocal6.com, and we'll add them.
Kentucky
Paducah
- The city will hold a Sunrise Reveille around 6 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water streets, a Veterans Day award ceremony starting at 10 a.m. at Dolly McNutt Plaza and a Veterans Day Parade starting at 11 a.m. at 6th and Washington streets. Click here for more details.
- After the Sunrise Reveille, the AJC Foundation and CC Metals and Alloys will serve free breakfast for veterans from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Broadway and Water STreet.
- A Veterans Day Ceremony will be hosted at the Veteran's Memorial at the McCracken County Courthouse beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. The community is invited to attend the ceremony, which honors and acknowledges recipients of the Purple Heart award.
- Baptist Health Paducah will host a special event at the main hospital entrance, near the emergency room, at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11. 94-year-old Veteran, Elmer Robinson of Paducah, will be singing and paying tributes to the hospital's veterans.
Murray
- American Legion Post 73 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at 310 Bee Creek Drive, according to its events calendar.
- The VFW post in Murray will host a prayer and $5 pulled pork sandwiches at 11 a.m. Friday, as well as food from Crawfish Willy's and Vargas Smokes. A Veterans Day Parade will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday starting at the Square. Click here for more details.
Cadiz - Lineup for Cadiz' Veterans Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. behind Trigg County Middle School, with the parade kicking-off at 11 a.m. According to WKDZ, this year's grand marshal is highly decorated Veteran F.J. Hanberry. Click here for more details.
Barlow
Barlow Memorial is hosting their annual Veterans Day program at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 11. The event will be held in the gym at 3561 Paducah Road. This year's guest speaker is Barry Phillips, a district staff-member and Veteran of Afghanistan. According to a Friday release, elementary, middle, and high school choirs will perform, along with the Bomber Band. Veterans will be recognized during the event and a candle lighting will be held to honor those who lost their lives serving.
Veterans in Western Kentucky can get a free last will and testament prepared for them by local attorneys on November 11. This is the tenth year Hickman County attorney Jason Batts has organized the event, according to a Wednesday release. Veterans who would like to participate can call Jason at (270) 653-6924 to request a will, with proof of their military service. The offer is limited to 25 people.
Illinois
Metropolis
- The Metropolis Public Library will host a breakfast in honor of Veterans Day from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday. The breakfast will be followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. Lunch will be served at the Metropolis American Legion at 12 p.m. Click here for more details.
- Pvt. John Marvin Steele, a paratrooper in WW2, will be honored in Metropolis a noon on Nov. 11. Steele was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze star after his service in Normandy. A book and movie — both called "The Longest Day" — were made based on his unique experience on D-Day. Members of the John Marvin Steele Memorial Project will gather with officials and Steele family members for the unveiling of a new sign honoring Steele. Attendees who would like to view the unveiling are asked to park in the rear parking lot of the Super 8 hotel on East 5th St.
Southern Illinois University Carbondale - The university will hold its annual Veterans Day Vigil starting at 6:30 a.m. at the Old Main Flagpole, just south of Woody Hall. The university says ROTC cadets from SIU’s Air Force and Army detachments will stand a silent vigil throughout the day, changing shifts every 15 minutes, until 5 p.m. The vigil will run roughly from sunrise to sunset. A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Click here for more details.
Missouri
Sikeston - A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Sikeston Field House, American Legion Post 114 says. The American Legion says Lt. Col. Jessica H. Dwyer will serve as guest speaker. Click here for more details.
Cape Girardeau
- The Fort D Historic Site will honor veterans with an event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Click here for more details.
- The SEMO Joint Veterans Council will host a Veterans Day event at Freedom Corner Capaha Park including a speech, military honors and a wreath presentation. Click here for more details.
Tennessee
Dresden - Dresden Middle School will host a Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 beginning at 8:30 a.m. Vehicles will drive around the front school circle, where students will line the sidewalk. The vehicles will make their way back to the rear entrance from Linden St. and then proceed down the road behind the school, where elementary school students will line the road. Each veteran will be gifted a goody bag from students.
Martin - The annual Veterans Day Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday in Martin. Staging will begin at 5 p.m., according to Weakley County Veterans Affairs. All veterans and families are invited to meet at the University of Tennessee at Martin parking lot on Lovelace Street at 5 p.m. Click here for more details.