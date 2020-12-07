WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators say the victim at the center of a death investigation in Williamson County, Illinois, is a female minor, and her death has been ruled a homicide.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded Saturday afternoon after authorities received a 911 call from a home on Songbird Road, just northeast of the Marion, Illinois, city limits. On Saturday, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said an individual had died there around 12:30 p.m.
Sunday night, the sheriff's office said the victim was a juvenile female, and announced that the girl's death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by Forensic Pathologist Marissa Feeney M.D. at the Williamson County Morgue.
The Williamson County Major Case Squad, Illinois State Police Investigations and Crime Scene Services, Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office and Williamson County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the girl's death.
The sheriff's office has not released the victim's name, or any other details about her identity or the manner of her death.