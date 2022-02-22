CHARLESTON, MO — Bullet holes and blood stands riddle the property at 106 South Franklin St. in Charleston, Missouri. It was the scene of a deadly mass shooting that broke out during a party over the weekend — leaving 16 people shot, two of them fatally.
Monday evening, Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed to Local 6 that the two victims killed in the shooting were 23-year-old Clintayzia Clark and 19-year-old Brianna Schumer. Both women lived in Cape Girardeau, but Clark was originally from Charleston.
Earlier Monday, Local 6 spoke with families and police about the shooting. Both said they are asking for prayers and answers. The shooter or shooters still haven't been caught, and police aren't sure of the motive for the shooting spree.
"Young people have their life ahead of them," said Sherri Johnson. She goes to church with the family of one of the victims. "They are being stolen right up under us. We have got to stop these senseless killings. I just feel the hearts of these mothers. I don't want my kid shot down going to a party where they rented out a hall or going to a festival where they spray everybody. Innocent people are being killed."
"I have been here 30 years, and it's the worst shooting I'm aware of," said Charleston DPS Chief Robert Hearnes. "The carnage and everything at the scene was a little overwhelming, even for an experienced police officer."
Hearnes said one of two officers on duty heard the gunshots. The building where the shooting happened is less than a quarter of a mile away from the department of public safety.
"It was initially really chaotic," said Hearnes. "People were in a stampede to get out of there and get to safety."
He estimates between 75 and 150 people were inside when an argument started. At least one gun was drawn and bullets flew. He said the victims are from multiple area communities.
"You shoot a gun in a crowd like that and one bullet can hit multiple people," said Hearnes. "It is just really tragic and senseless. A lot of people are in shock. We have shootings, but nothing of this magnitude."
Local 6 spoke with the mother of one of the victims. She said her daughter is still in the hospital fighting for her life. That family and others now ask for your prayers, but they did not want to appear on camera with the shooter still at large. They said they fear for their lives.
"We don't feel safe. We don't want to leave our house," said Johnson. "This is cry out for our youth, for the mothers."
While Johnson is a friend of the victims' families, she's also with the local NAACP and a member of the New Order National Human Rights Organization.
"If there's anything we can do as a community, as a whole, no matter what color, what organization, it is time to come together to save our children, save our community," said Johnson.
"There is always fear of retribution, but this isn’t going to stop. People have to cooperate with the police," said Hearnes.
In response to the shooting, multiple community groups are organizing meetings to bring all ages and races together across communities to end gun violence.
The first is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Bowden Center.
Hearnes said investigators need information from people who attended the party or anyone in the community that could lead them to the shooter or shooters.
If you have information related to the case, you can all Charleston DPS at 573-683-3737.