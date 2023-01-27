The video of the beating that killed 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis is expected to be released to the public after 6 p.m. Friday, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy announced Thursday. Mulroy made that announcement during a news conference announcing charges of second-degree murder against the five now-former Memphis police officers involved.
Local 6 will likely air that video in our newscasts as part of our coverage. We will make that final decision after viewing the video. We believe many will find the video disturbing. It will be uncomfortable to watch.
We think it’s important that you understand how we make these kinds of decisions. We have been discussing this for several days. Our editorial process requires us to ask ourselves a number of questions.
First, is this an issue of overwhelming public importance? Clearly it is. What could lead five police officers, all Black men, to beat another Black man to death? It doesn't fit the usual narrative of white officers abusing Black civilians.
Can we adequately describe what transpires in the video? That’s very unlikely. It is in fact the only version of truth that allows the public to make a decision about what happened.
Is it unfair to any of the parties — the officers and the family of the victim — to not air the video? If it is less than has been described, it is unfair to the officers. For the family, it represents the unvarnished truth. Journalists are in the truth telling business. You have a right to expect us to be.
It is likely we will have to make this decision more than once. Going forward, given its graphic nature, we will air the video only when essential to understanding each new development. We will not show it in slow motion, nor loop it over and over again. You will not see the video in teases or promotional spots.
If we make the final decision to air the video, we will present it to you in a straight forward way. Our words will be as free of adjectives as possible.