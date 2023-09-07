VIENNA, IL — Vienna High School in southern Illinois held a post-graduation expo on Wednesday, encouraging students to make plans after graduation.
It's the second time the school has held the expo. School leaders said they want students to consider post-graduation preparations to help them succeed in the future.
From 2020 to 2021, about 79% of degrees nationwide came from six fields, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Those include:
- Health professions
- Business
- Engineering
- Homeland security, law enforcement and firefighting
- Computer and information sciences
- Liberal arts and sciences
Vienna High School administrators said they're encouraging students to pursue fields where there is increased opportunity.
Wednesday's event was filled with students and recruiters eager to connect and talk about their futures.
"I want to study either law enforcement or culinary arts," freshman Alexis Pate said. She's one of more than 450 students here who have been making connections with local recruiters.
"College and career planning really begins when students enter as freshmen. And it's completely natural for students to not have a great idea or a solid plan in place, but we really hope that by the time they graduate that, that has happened," Vienna High School Director of Student Career Services Leslie Bradley said.
School administrators said the job market is pushing kids to pursue opportunities in health care and education.
"Students are aware that there's jobs available now in that field, so the nursing and education are definitely programs that we're seeing grow or the interest in those grow," said Bradley.
Alivia Ming is another student at Vienna High School. While she's uncertain about her specific plans, she's excited for what the future holds.
"I'm planning on going to college, but I'm not sure what area I'm going into yet, so that's going to be a difficult task. But, I'm going to job shadow and stuff for [physical therapy] — PT and occupational therapy — and hopefully that is something I like," said Ming.
School administrators said right some colleges are in their free application periods right now. They encourage students to apply to those colleges even if they're not 100% sold on a specific school.
Administrators said it'll give students a broader range of opportunities.
Schools including Southern Illinois University, the University of Tennessee at Martin, Murray State University and Shawnee Community College were at the expo.
The Army, Navy, National Guard and Air Force were also there, along with some trade programs.