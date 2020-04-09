PADUCAH — Easter Sunday is going to look very different for churches in our area. The city of Paducah is asking local churches to use virtual methods for Easter Sunday.
"It is a challenge to lead a worship service without the beautiful participation, and the voices of the congregation members there," said First Presbyterian Church Pastor Jenna Goggins.
Saint Thomas More Church staff members Melisa Mast and Kelly Groves say online services are a great way for people to keep their regular Sunday church schedules.
"It's interesting how many people, if they are normally coming to 9 o'clock mass, that's when they sit down with their family and watch mass," Mast said. "They're trying to stick to the same routine of being a part of mass."
Groves says they're looking at ways to keep the kids who attend entertained.
"We're going to be having a social distancing Easter egg hunt because we are not able to have our regular Easter egg hunt, our big huge Easter egg hunt, on campus that we normally have on Easter Sunday," Groves said.
The kids were given a paper print out of some Easter eggs they could decorate. Groves says they'll hang them on the doors or windows of their houses and drive around taking pictures of the eggs they collect.
While the services may look different, the lessons they provide are staying the same.
"We are a community, and we are united, not because of this building or the pew that we sit in," Goggins said. "We are united in our care and compassion for one another, and in our love for God."
Be sure to look at the website and social media pages of your church to see how they'll be celebrating Easter Sunday. We'll be airing The Five Downtown Churches Easter for you this weekend. It's a non-denominational church service. You can watch on Local 6 at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. It will also air on WPSD 6.3 on Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m.
Churches across the state will be holding virtual Easter services, but some will host drive-in services. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear isn't stopping houses of worship from having drive-in services, but stressed that church leaders and members need to be safe.
"Make sure if you're going to do this, whether it's Wednesday, whether it's Friday or whether it's Sunday that, again, nobody gets out of the car. The cars are 6 feet apart. You're not passing things in the car to people in and out either. Please follow those rules," Beshear said. "We want to at least have the opportunity to do this type of thing. But as we know, in so many areas, it's those that don't do it right that violate the rules that create a problem for everybody else. So, no lawn chairs with people getting out. Just make sure that you stay inside that car."
The governor also said no more than a single family, that lives together, can be in a car.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless is asking pastors in the city to only meet virtually, saying "During this pandemic crisis, I ask them to join us in continuing to make the sacrifices we are all making, and to not hold in-person or drive-in services in parking lots or other locations."