Weather Alert

...STRONG GUSTY SOUTH WINDS THIS AFTERNOON... EXPECT SOUTH WINDS TO INCREASE TODAY, WITH SOME GUSTS BETWEEN 30 AND 40 MPH THIS AFTERNOON. WINDS WERE ALREADY GUSTING TO 35 MPH AT MARION ILLINOIS LATE THIS MORNING. THE GUSTY WINDS WILL AFFECT THE HANDLING OF VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED SECTIONS OF ROADWAY EXPOSED TO THE WIND. SOME LOOSE OBJECTS SUCH AS GARBAGE CANS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND. THE WIND WILL DIMINISH BY EARLY THIS EVENING, HOWEVER IT WILL BE A BREEZY NIGHT.