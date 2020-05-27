PADUCAH — Voter registration ended Tuesday afternoon for Kentucky's upcoming primary elections.
There are a few changes to how Kentuckians will vote this year.
You won't be able to vote at your usual precinct location. You have the option to vote with a mail-in ballot that you request from the county clerk's office or from the Kentucky Board of Election's online portal. You can vote in-person from June 8 to 22 at your local county clerk's office.
You can also vote in-person on Election Day — June 23 — at one specific polling location. If you're voting in-person in McCracken County, you'll go to the courthouse. There, voting stations will be set up in hallways for social distancing. McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said it may be different, but it's just as important.
"People still need to do the research," Griggs said. "And pick the candidate of their choice, and just keep on as usual. Because, like I said, this pandemic doesn't stop the election."
Griggs said for this primary, her office has filled about 3,000 absentee ballot applications. Only 268 ballots were mail-in ballots last year. She said it's important to realize that voting by mail is secure.
"We get them in, we put them in a locked vault, and when we start counting them, they're counted by the county board of elections, which consists of myself, the county clerk, the sheriff, and we have a Democratic and Republican representative," Griggs said.
She said it's too early to tell if that method will impact how many people vote. But, Griggs assures, the election will be conducted safely and effectively.
You can request a mail-in ballot at govoteky.com.
In-person voting on Election Day will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 23.