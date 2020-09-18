With National Voter registration day coming up, Local 6 is highlighting the voting procedures of states in our viewing area, including Missouri.
The last day to register for general election in Missouri is Oct. 7. For that Nov. 3 election, there are three voting options :
1) In-person voting on Election Day.
2) Absentee voting (in person or by mail).
Voters must have one of the excuses listed here.
- For those who want to cast their absentee ballots in person, they can visit their local election authority from Sept. 22 through Nov. 2.
- For those who want to receive their absentee ballots by mail:
- Voters must give their application to their local election authority (county clerk's office) by 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.
- Voters will then receive an absentee ballot by mail.
- After completing the ballot, the envelope does not have to be notarized if a voter has contracted or is at-risk for contracting COVID-19, or if the voter is confined due to illness. For all other excuses, ballot envelopes must be notarized.
- Voters then return their absentee ballot in person or by mail. The local election authority must receive ballot by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
3) Mail-in voting (new this year).
- This option is open to all registered voters who do not meet the absentee ballot excuses.
- Voters must give the application to the local election authority by 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.
- Voters will then receive a ballot by mail.
- After completing ballot, the voter must get the envelope notarized. The secretary of state's website has a list of places that can notarize for free.
- Voters must then return the ballot via U.S. mail only. The local election authority must receive ballot by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.
See this chart for a more detailed breakdown. Here is the form to request a mail-in or absentee ballot.
Missouri Secretary of State John "Jay" Ashcroft said the best way to vote in his state is to do it in person.
"If you go vote in person, which is safe in Missouri, you don't have to worry about a notary, don't have to worry about the signature match, don't have to worry about the post office," said Ashcroft. "And if you're like me, you like to slide it through the scanner to hear the beep, to know that you're vote's been counted. And if there's a problem, then you get a second chance or third if you need it. You get to pull that ballot back out and say, 'Wait a minute. Oh wait, yeah, I didn't fill that in, circle in completely.' You can do that that slide it through. The best, safest, most secure way to make sure your vote counts is to vote in person."
Scott County Clerk Rita Milam said for people who decided to vote in person on Election Day, Scott County will have 19 polling places, all with safety in mind.
"We have a lot of safety precautions at the polling place. We have the screens. We have the signs 6 feet apart, sanitizer. We have a lot of things for that," said Milam. "But the voters themselves can wear their own masks, gloves, whatever they wish to do. We will protect them as much as we can. But they also need to help protect themselves."
Milam said for those who choose to vote absentee or by mail, be sure to send an application.
"In some states, where mail-in is every registered voter gets a ballot, that is not in Missouri. Missouri, you have to request it. And that's been the biggest, I think, misunderstanding about this whole process this year," said Milam. "If you request an absentee ballot or a mail-in ballot, as soon as you get it, you need to vote it and send it right back to us. Don't wait, because that's just jeopardizing yourself. We don't know what the mail is going to do. And really, the post office doesn't know what kind of load they're going to have. So the best thing is just to vote it and send it right back."
Ashcroft agreed that voters should sent their ballots in as soon as possible.
"We don't want anybody to be disenfranchised because maybe they treated like they might have treated a term paper in high school and kind of waited until the last minute," said Ashcroft.
Ashcroft said the Missouri primary in August had a roughly 33% turnout. He said he would love to see the state break 60% for the general election.
"I used to sarcastically say, 'If you don't vote, you have no right to complain.' But it's your responsibility," said Ashcroft. "I have had the privilege of growing up in the greatest nation in the world, in a great state, because people that were alive before me did the hard work of citizenship to make sure that I would be able to enjoy the freedoms I do. And I believe all of us that are enjoying those freedoms have a responsibility to pay back the debt of those that went before us by making sure that those that come after us have even greater opportunities and freedoms. And the number one to do that is to participate in our republic and to vote."
Visit sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri for more information on voting in Missouri.