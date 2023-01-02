Weather Alert

...Heavy rainfall may lead to areas of flooding overnight Monday... .A strong storm system moving in from the plains is expected to generate at least two rounds of rain and thunderstorms overnight Monday night. Rainfall may be heavy enough to lead to areas of flash flooding over parts of the area. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Watch including the following areas, in western Kentucky, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott, and Stoddard. * From this afternoon through late tonight * Broad rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected, but areas that experience multiple rounds of thunderstorms or prolonged training storms may see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&