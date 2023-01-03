PADUCAH — Windy morning with rain still moving across our area. The severe weather threat is basically over in our region and flooding is the main concern moving forward. Highs this afternoon will run in the mid to 60s.
Wake up Weather: 01/03/2022
- Trent Okerson
Charity Blanton
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western Kentucky, including the following counties, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to heavy rainfall continues across the area. There is ongoing flash flooding across portions of the area and small streams and creeks are flooding in other areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Currently in Paducah
61°
Rain
61° / 58°
