PADUCAH — Chilly morning with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Most of tomorrow will be dry with some scattered sprinkles in the morning.
Wake up Weather: 01/06/2023
Charity Blanton
Currently in Paducah
28°
Sunny
29° / 28°
- Local student athlete reacts to Damar Hamlin after recovering from similar incident
- Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
- Woman charged with boyfriend's murder in Paducah arrested in southern Illinois
- First Kentucky Powerball winner of 2023 claims $1 million
- St. Louis woman charged with human trafficking in McCracken County, Kentucky
- Juvenile in McCracken detention center charged with assaulting police officer
- Audit shows Ballard County clerk has not properly settled fees for three years, exceeded budget
- Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene
- Walker's Bluff hosts career fair as it prepares to open casino resort
- Conspiracy to commit murder charge dropped against Missouri realtor
