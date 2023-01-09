PADUCAH — Chilly morning with freezing fog possible, especially in Tennessee and Missouri. Temperatures near 50 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Wake up Weather: 01/09/2022
- Trent Okerson
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
35°
35° / 25°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Husband of missing Massachusetts mother arrested for misleading investigators, district attorney says
- Concordia University basketball coach sidelined after five players hospitalized following 'high intensity' workout
- 'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
- Woman sentenced to three years in state prison for collecting $400,000 in viral GoFundMe scam
- Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54
- Neighborhood leaders seek to reduce gun violence after multiple recent shots fired incidents
- Dunkin' devotee surprised on his 95th birthday
- Avalanche kills 2 people in Colorado county's 2nd deadly avalanche of the season
- Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation
- Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.