PADUCAH — Colder temperatures and breezy winds with some snow flurries in our region this morning. Highs in the upper 30s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 01/13/2023
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
33°
Cloudy
56° / 33°
