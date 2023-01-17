PADUCAH — Mild start to the day with temperatures in the 50s through most of the region and fog in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s and sunny skies this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 01/17/2022
Charity Blanton
