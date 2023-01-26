PADUCAH — Chilly temperatures and cloudy skies likely throughout the day with breezy winds expected. A storm system could bring wintry precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Wake up Weather: 01/26/2023
- Trent Okerson
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
35°
Cloudy
35° / 34°
