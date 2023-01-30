PADUCAH — Winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. for much of our area due to expected freezing drizzle which could create slick conditions on the road.
Another Winter Weather advisory kicks-in from 3 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday due to expected ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch, creating hazardous travel conditions in parts of the bootheel of Missouri, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.
An Ice Storm Warning goes into effect from 3 p.m. this afternoon until 9 a.m. Tuesday in Tennessee with ice accumulations from two tenths up to an isolated half an inch expected.
Ice could create hazardous travel conditions and isolated power outages where accumulation is high.