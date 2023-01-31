PADUCAH — Temperatures are below freezing this morning with hazardous road conditions in most of the area, especially outside of major interstates and highways. 

Freezing drizzle may create a glaze of ice on the road. 

More sleet is possible this evening but likely won't add much more than 1/10 inch of ice. 

Maintain caution when driving this morning and be sure to warm up your car in advance if possible.  

There are over 120 closures in the Local 6 region.

Snowman 6 will likely be up on our channel until about 8:30 a.m.

Additionally, you can click here for an up-to-date list of closures.  

Lone Oak Road

Lone Oak Road, 5:00 a.m.