PADUCAH — Some areas are still dealing with strong winds as a line of storms continues to move through parts of our region.
Temperatures in the 40s most of the day with mostly cloudy skies and wind gusts from 30 to 40 miles per hour.
Drivers should maintain caution this morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting downed trees across roadways in the region.
Additionally, a FedEx dual-trailer semi crash is blocking Interstate 24 westbound near the 22 mile marker in Marshall County.
The site is expected to be cleared by 8:30 a.m.
Related: FedEx crash blocks westbound I-24 near 22 mm in Marshall County