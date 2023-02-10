PADUCAH — Chilly morning with mainly cloudy skies this afternoon and highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Wake up Weather: 02/10/2023
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
40°
Cloudy
40° / 33°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Memphis police officer lied in statements about Tyre Nichols incident, police documents say
- Man accused of sending pornographic materials to a minor arrested in Livingston County
- 15-year-old boy reported missing in Paducah
- Woman accused of murdering stepdaughter on trial in southern Illinois
- Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall
- Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
- NewsNation reporter arrested during a news conference after Ohio law enforcement told him to stop his live broadcast
- Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court
- Republican lawmakers advance transgender bill in Kentucky
- 2/9 Prep basketball highlights and scores
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.