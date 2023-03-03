PADUCAH — Flash flood warning in effect until 1 p.m. for some areas of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeastern Missouri with three to five inches of rain possible. 

More information: Weather Authority Alert for overnight Thursday into Friday morning

Wind advisory for western Kentucky, southern Illinois and southeast Missouri with gusts up to 40 mph possible. High wind warning for northwest Tennessee and the bootheel of Missouri with gusts up to 60 mph possible. 

Strong and severe thunderstorms are possible between 7 a.m. and noon . 

Water is accumulating on roadways in some areas. Maintain caution during your commute this morning and remember: turn around, don't drown. 

The KYTC is reporting flooding over some western Kentucky roadways. For the water-over-road report, click here. Local 6 will continue updating this report throughout the day. 

