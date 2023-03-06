PADUCAH — Breezy day with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 03/06/2023
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski Counties. Ohio River at Cairo affecting Alexander, Fulton, Hickman, Pulaski, Mississippi, Carlisle and Ballard Counties. Ohio River at Paducah affecting Massac, Livingston, McCracken and Pope Counties. .Runoff from recent heavy rain has caused minor flooding on the lower Ohio River from Paducah to Cairo. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 34.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.0 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&
Currently in Paducah
62°
Sunny
62° / 51°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Several people shot inside bar in Cape Girardeau late Saturday night
- McCracken County Emergency Management to hold daily meetings for tornado victims
- Three suspects held on $1M bond after junior high students shot with gel water beads
- One church in McCracken County, Kentucky still meets for Sunday worship after EF-2 tornado hit building on Friday
- California man arrested in west Kentucky for alleged disturbance during severe weather response
- 3/4 Prep basketball highlights and scores
- Several homes destroyed by tornado in McCracken County, Kentucky
- Gov. Andy Beshear tours McCracken County tornado damage
- Former Paducah daycare worker charged with child sexual abuse
- Prohm, Racers laying foundation for future
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.