PADUCAH — Cool, cloudy start to the day with high temperatures running in the lower 50s. A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon and early evening.
Wake up Weather: 03/09/2023
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
47°
Cloudy
47° / 43°
