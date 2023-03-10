PADUCAH Cool and cloudy this morning with some clearing throughout the day. High temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 03/10/2023
Charity Blanton
Currently in Paducah
43°
Cloudy
50° / 43°
- Florida man accused of shooting and killing woman in McCracken County Best Western arraigned
- Kentucky House passes bill to ban 'gray machines'
- Man hospitalized after car crashes into farm equipment being hauled on trailer in Graves County
- Dozens frustrated at neighborhood meeting about future development project
- Canadian siblings born four months early set record as the world's most premature twins
- Washington girl missing since 2018 found safe in Mexico, returned home safely
- Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner receives 16 stitches after taking pitch to the face
- Marshall County High School will stay on a block schedule for the 2023-2024 school year
- Robert Blake, 'Baretta' actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89
- Tennessee man charged with manslaughter in deadly west Kentucky crash
