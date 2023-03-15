PADUCAH — Temperatures in the lower to mid 20s across most of the region this morning. Sunnier skies expected this afternoon and high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Wake up Weather: 03/15/203
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
24°
Clear
45° / 24°
