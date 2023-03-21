PADUCAH — Cloudy, milder start today.
By noon, showers will be widespread across southeast Missouri and northwest Tennessee, spreading throughout the region between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
High temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon.
PADUCAH — Cloudy, milder start today.
By noon, showers will be widespread across southeast Missouri and northwest Tennessee, spreading throughout the region between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
High temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Paducah