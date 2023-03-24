PADUCAH — Tracking the threat for severe weather and flooding from about 4 p.m. to 11 p.m Friday.
A line of storms with isolated damaging wind gust threats and a spin-up tornado or two are possible.
A flood watch covers the entire area through the night with an additional two to three inches of rain possible over most of the area.
Be sure you have multiple ways to receive and hear weather alerts overnight.
