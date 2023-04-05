PADUCAH — A severe storm is moving quickly through the Local 6 area with a tornado watch under effect for parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri until 9 a.m.

Most of the region is under a Level 3 Enhanced Risk of severe weather, with the largest threat being damaging winds or a possible spin-up tornado.

A tornado touched down in Bollinger County, Missouri just after 3:30 a.m. Meteorologist Noah Bergeren estimates it was likely an EF-2 or greater, and says there are reports of significant damage in the area. 

Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning and afternoon with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible today. A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. for portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. 

