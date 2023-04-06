PADUCAH — A few rain showers moving through Kentucky and Tennessee throughout the day, with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 04/06/2023
Charity Blanton
