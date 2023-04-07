PADUCAH — Cloudy, chilly start to the day. Breezy afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and wind gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph.
Wake up Weather: 04/07/2023
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
47°
Sunny
47° / 44°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Teenagers in love among 5 lives lost in Missouri tornado
- Couple accused of exposing children to cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs arrested in Paducah
- Recently retired longtime Local 6 promotions director Cathy Crecelius dies after brief illness
- As AQS QuiltWeek approaches, a look at how Hancock's of Paducah prepares for the influx of quilters
- Commercial truck driver killed in Trigg County collision on I-24, KSP says
- Remembering Cathy Crecelius, former WPSD promotions director, community trailblazer and dear friend to many
- Stormy Daniels says she's 'absolutely' willing to testify in Trump hush money trial
- Storms that swept through west Kentucky Wednesday afternoon included brief tornadoes
- Police find 15-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah
- Paducah woman admits to embezzling nearly $200,000 from former workplace, officers say
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.