PADUCAH — More nice weather ahead with sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 04/11/2023
Charity Blanton
- An officer was shot in the head trying to stop a mass shooting at a Louisville bank. He graduated from the police academy just 10 days ago.
- 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Louisville college
- Police investigating after 1 killed, 3 injured in Sunday crash in Paducah
- Gunman livestreamed mass shooting at Louisville bank that left 5 dead and 8 injured, police say
- 13-year-old Fulton County boy drowns while on spring break trip
- Paducah Board of Commissioners agrees not to pursue further legal action in David Guess case
- Biden ends COVID national emergency after Congress acts
- Kentucky State Police are fighting the addiction epidemic with their Angel Initiative program
- UofL addresses alleged animal abuse videos by student
- Marshall County High School principal resigning
