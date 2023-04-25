PADUCAH — Mild, cloudy morning with sunshine this afternoon and high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Wake up Weather: 04/25/2023
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
61°
Sunny
61° / 43°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Parent speaks out after security breach at Reiland Intermediate
- Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: 'Let’s finish this job'
- Paducah Ford celebrates 40 years as a Ford dealer
- Local 6 files open records request to learn more about trespassing incident at Reidland Intermediate School
- Severe solar storm creates dazzling auroras farther south
- Respiratory therapist pleads guilty in deaths of 2 patients
- What happens to buybuy BABY with Bed Bath & Beyond planning to go out of business
- 4/24 Prep baseball and softball
- Don Lemon says he was fired by CNN
- One person found dead in Martin, Tennessee
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.