PADUCAH — Mild morning with cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the upper 60s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 04/28/2023
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
55°
Cloudy
55° / 54°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Two charged in connection to fatal Sikeston shooting at Rotary Park
- Man sentenced to two years in federal prison for killing bald eagle in Tennessee
- One 18-year-old killed, another severely injured in Sikeston shooting, officers say
- Man accused of sexually assaulting a minor arrested in McCracken County
- WATCH: AGC Western Kentucky 2023 Tech Student of the Year Banquet
- Grocery store coming to Wickliffe, Kentucky
- 'Sweet Madame Blue' wins Best of Show at 2023 AQS QuiltWeek
- Sheriff's office searching for McCracken County burglary suspects
- West Kentucky mother-daughter duo share love of quilting, submitting four quilts for QuiltWeek
- Brian Walshe denied bail after prosecutor says he stood to gain $2.7 million in life insurance for the death of Ana Walshe
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.