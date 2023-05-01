A breezy day with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
48°
Sunny
61° / 46°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah Tilghman High School offers support and boosts police presence after prom after-party shooting
- Four people hit by gunshots at a shooting at W.C. Community Center in Paducah
- Quilter wows crowds with outfit to match QuiltWeek entry
- One dead after a structure fire at Ken-Bar Lodge Saturday afternoon
- Mayfield pianist honored after more than seven decades of service to church
- How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?
- Two charged in connection to fatal Sikeston shooting at Rotary Park
- 200 officers are in a manhunt for the Texas suspect accused of killing his 5 neighbors. Authorities are offering $80,000 for information
- New approach gets newborns with opioid withdrawal out of the hospital sooner and with less medication
- Mississippi House party shooting leaves two dead and four injured
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.