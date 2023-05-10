PADUCAH — Getting ready to move back into an unsettled period of weather over the next few days with more warm temperatures, humidity, and storm chances in the forecast.
High temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
PADUCAH — Getting ready to move back into an unsettled period of weather over the next few days with more warm temperatures, humidity, and storm chances in the forecast.
High temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Paducah