PADUCAH — Quiet, pleasant start to the day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures running in the low 80s.
Wake up Weather: 05/18/2023
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
62°
Sunny
62° / 58°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- City releases parking information, other details ahead of free Trace Adkins concert in Mayfield
- Parents hope to keep Tennessee school shooter's 'dangerous and harmful' writings secret
- Class action lawsuit against Honeywell continues, plaintiffs' counsel seeking medical data
- 3 correctional officers accused of beating restrained inmate indicted on federal charges
- Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile is getting a new name
- An Illinois girl vanished with her mother 6 years ago. Now a teen, she was just found in North Carolina
- Morant takes accountability for latest video, as Silver expresses disappointment
- Paducah Police Department asks for assistance locating missing 17-year-old
- Police investigating after one person injured in Carbondale shooting
- New housing on the rise in McCracken County, but is it affordable?
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.