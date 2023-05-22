PADUCAH — Quiet, cool start this morning. Scattered clouds on and off throughout the day. High temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 05/22/2023
Charity Blanton
Currently in Paducah
54°
Sunny
78° / 53°
