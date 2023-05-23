PADUCAH — Quiet and cool this morning. Very slight chance of a pop-up shower somewhere in the region. Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 05/23/2023
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
66°
Sunny
66° / 60°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky sheriff's deputy shot and killed during traffic stop
- State police investigating crash that killed 4-year-old girl, injured two adults in Carlisle County
- Power outages affecting areas throughout Franklin County, Illinois
- Driver in Marshall County ATV wreck that claimed life of Paducah teen arraigned
- Sheriff: Girl, 16, fights off mom to save a sister from being drowned after 2nd sister killed
- 18-year-old dead after ATV crash, driver charged with DUI
- Driver in custody after U-Haul truck crashes into barrier near White House
- Barkley Regional Airport Authority Board decides not to give money back to McCracken County, city of Paducah
- 5/22 Prep baseball and softball
- Deputies arrest man accused of stealing backhoe, driving it to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois to catch flight
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.