PADUCAH — Chilly temperatures this morning with a few more pop-up showers in the forecast. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 05/24/2023
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
62°
84° / 61°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Nelly to perform at Carson Center Aug. 5
- Man charged with drug trafficking after detectives find meth packaged for sale in vehicle, sheriff's office says
- Florida man grateful to be alive after alligator tears off arm
- Kentucky sheriff's deputy shot and killed during traffic stop
- Emma Heming Willis shares update on Bruce Willis’ health
- Driver in Marshall County ATV wreck that claimed life of Paducah teen arraigned
- Man shot roommate in Louisville for eating last Hot Pocket, police say
- Former Louisville police sergeant involved in Breonna Taylor raid drops lawsuit against Kenneth Walker
- State police investigating crash that killed 4-year-old girl, injured two adults in Carlisle County
- 18-year-old dead after ATV crash, driver charged with DUI
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.