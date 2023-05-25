PADUCAH — Quiet forecast for the next several days. Sunshine today with high temperatures getting into the lower half of the 80s this afternoon.
Charity Blanton
Currently in Paducah
65°
Partly Cloudy
65° / 59°
Videos
