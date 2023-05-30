PADUCAH — Sunshine and a few scattered clouds with temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon. Chance for some afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s this weekend.
Wake up Weather: 05/30/2023
Charity Blanton
Videos
