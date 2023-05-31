PADUCAH — Mild, muggy start to the day with a chance for a pop-up shower this afternoon. High temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s with warm weather and higher humidity continuing throughout the week.
Wake up Weather: 05/31/2023
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
64°
Sunny
88° / 64°
