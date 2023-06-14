PADUCAH — Average high of 87 with more summertime weather over the next few days. Could see some storms in the Tennessee area later today.
Wake Up Weather 06/14/23
Charity Blanton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
60°
Sunny
80° / 53°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 2 men arrested in burglary, attempted theft cases in Graves County
- 3 charged in connection to search warrant that led to arrest of shooting suspect
- Uranium hexafluoride released from Metropolis Honeywell plant; residents concerned about lack of communication
- House passes GOP-led gas stove bill
- Teacher group sues over Tennessee law that bans deduction of members' dues from their paychecks
- Search continues as Kentucky State Police look for escaped Calloway County Inmate
- Two arrested in Carbondale, Illinois, shooting incident
- USDA claims filed in cattle fraud case involving bankrupt west Kentucky business surpass $122 million
- Donald Trump and aide are under arrest at Miami courthouse
- Kentucky State Police still searching for man who escaped from Calloway County Jail on Sunday
Videos
© Copyright 2023 WPSD Local 6 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.