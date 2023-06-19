PADUCAH — Muggy start to the day with a few spotty showers expected in southern Illinois and western Kentucky, following much-needed rain over the weekend. High temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon.
Wake up Weather: 06/19/2023
Charity Blanton
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
71°
Cloudy
71° / 68°
